Skegness: Murder arrest after man dies in car park altercation

Emergency services were called to the scene in Ingoldmells in the early hours of Thursday morning
A man has died after an "altercation" in a seaside car park, police have said.

The 42-year-old was found injured near the Spar convenience shop at the junction of Roman Bank and Sea Lane, in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

Lincolnshire Police said officers attended after a call at about 01:00 BST. The man died a short time later.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, a force spokesperson said.

Lincolnshire Police closed Roman Bank near the Sea Lane junction after the incident

Pictures from the scene show a blue forensic tent close to the Fantasy Grill and Balti takeaway.

Roman Bank has been closed while investigations are carried out and officers have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.

