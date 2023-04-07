Skegness car park death: Police name victim

Gareth HartLincolnshire Police
Gareth Hart, 43, from Rotherham, died following an incident in Ingoldmells

A man who died following an incident in a seaside car park has been named by Lincolnshire Police.

Gareth Hart, 43, from Rotherham, died after an "altercation" near a Spar shop in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at about 01:00 BST on Thursday.

A 33-year-old man, from Derbyshire, was arrested on suspicion of murder later that day, police said.

The force said 30-year-old man who was previously arrested had been released with no further action.

Officers are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the Roman Bank area, between 21:00 on Wednesday and 03:00 on Thursday, to get in touch.

BBC/Harry Parkhill
Emergency services were called to the scene in Ingoldmells in the early hours of Thursday morning

