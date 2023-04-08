Staycation rise leads holiday firm Haven to create Lincolnshire jobs
The "continued growth" in staycations has led to more than 200 jobs being created at three holiday parks, a firm has said.
Haven Holiday said it was recruiting seasonal and permanent staff in Skegness, Mablethorpe and Cleethorpes.
They include roles such as chefs, lifeguards, front of house staff and cleaners.
The company said the recruitment drive followed a £170m investment in its UK sites because of demand for holidays.
A representative said the roles would be split across its Skegness, Thorpe Park and Golden Sands resorts.
They said a new entertainment venue will also be created at the Thorpe Park site, which would expand capacity for acts and shows and include a new space for guests.
The firm's managing director Simon Palethorpe said the full and part-time jobs would bring "greater employment opportunities and significant economic benefit to the local communities".
