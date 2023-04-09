Gareth Hart: Murder charge over man's seaside car park death
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a man who died following an "altercation" in a seaside car park.
Gareth Hart, 43, from Rotherham, died after being found injured near a Spar shop in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at about 01:00 BST on Thursday.
Joseph Allan Malek, of Market Place, Belper, Derbyshire, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The 33-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or with dashcam footage in the Roman Bank area between 21:00 on 5 April and 03:00 on 6 April to get in touch.
