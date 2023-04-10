Gareth Hart death: Man in court charged with Ingoldmells murder

Gareth Hart, 43, from Rotherham, died after an altercation in Ingoldmells

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 43-year-old who died after a fight in a seaside car park.

Gareth Hart, from Rotherham, died after being found injured near a takeaway in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, at about 01:00 BST on Thursday morning.

Joseph Allan Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or with dashcam footage in the Roman Bank area between 21:00 on 5 April and 03:00 on 6 April to get in touch.

Lincolnshire Police closed Roman Bank near the Sea Lane junction after the incident

