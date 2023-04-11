Speeding Lincolnshire driver clocked at 127mph on dual carriageway
A speeding driver was recorded travelling at 127mph (204km/h) on a road in Lincolnshire on Easter Sunday, police said.
The incident happened on the 70mph-limit (112km/h) A46 at Thorpe on the Hill, near Lincoln, at about 20:30 BST.
Lincolnshire's Road Policing Unit tweeted an image of the speed gun showing how fast the vehicle was going.
A spokesperson for the unit said the driver would receive a court summons for a speeding offence.
