Lincoln chainsaw attack: Man appears in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with attacking another man with a chainsaw in Lincoln.
Andrew Roberts, 29, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court in connection with the attack, which is said to have taken place in Monks Road on 13 March.
During the hearing Mr Roberts, of Lytton Road, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a blade in a public place.
A provisional trial date has been set for 28 August.
Lincolnshire Police said the victim suffered serious injuries during the alleged attack.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.