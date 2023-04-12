Gareth Hart death: Murder accused appears at crown court
- Published
A man has appeared at Lincoln Crown Court accused of murdering a 43-year-old man in Ingoldmells.
Gareth Hart, from Rotherham, died after being found injured near a takeaway in the Lincolnshire resort, at about 01:00 BST on Thursday.
Joseph Allan Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.
No pleas were entered.
Mr Malek was remanded to appear in court on 30 May when pleas are expected. A provisional trial date was set for October.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.