Kirton: Jobs to be created at new vehicle parts factory

The site on the Kirton Distribution Park was chosen due to its proximity to major road networks
Plans for a new specialist vehicle parts factory in Lincolnshire have been approved.

Parkinson Harness Technology Ltd submitted plans to relocate its main headquarters to land close to Avalon Road, in Kirton, near Boston.

The facility was expected to create up to 80 jobs in the local area, the company said.

The site on the Kirton Distribution Park was chosen due to its proximity to major road networks.

Parkinson Harness Technology is a well-known supplier of parts such as high voltage cables, wiring harnesses and battery leads within the UK and European specialist vehicle market.

The firm currently occupies two sites in the area and is hoping to use the new development to combine them into a single location.

According to the proposals, the firm had enjoyed "rapid growth" and "significant investment" in recent years and the application was "fundamental to the next stage of that growth".

The plans were approved by Boston Borough Council.

