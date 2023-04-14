Man and woman arrested over Boston 'suspicious' death
- Published
The death of a man whose body was found at a property in Boston is being treated as suspicious, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Officers were called to Maud Street at about 17:10 BST on Thursday and were now working to identify him, a force spokesperson said.
A man, 68, and a 37-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the man's death, they added.
Forensic experts were expected to be at the scene throughout the day.
The spokesperson said: "Investigations into the cause and circumstances of the death are now ongoing.
"We understand this will be concerning for the local community and we would encourage people not to speculate while we carry out our inquiries."
Officers appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.