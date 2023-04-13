Louth: Young darts fan dreams of world championship
A five-year-old darts player from Lincolnshire is dreaming of the day he can take part in the world championship and has already chosen his theme music.
Lucas, from Louth, has been throwing darts since the age of two.
Videos of him playing the game on social media attracted attention from his heroes, world championship winners Peter 'Snakebite' Wright and Michael van Gerwen.
Lucas said: "I want to be a world champion darts player."
The youngster, who has already hit a bullseye and the top score of 180, said he plans to walk out on stage in his first competition to Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes.
He has also been perfecting his signature move to celebrate when he reaches a high score.
"I practice darts every single day. I like playing darts because I sometimes get 180s," Lucas said.
Grandmother Tina said she has got "every confidence" that he will become a professional.
"He first started playing when he was two, in his bedroom, and then obviously he's got better and better, he's absolutely fantastic now.
"I was over the moon when he got 180, it was brilliant."
Footage of Lucas scoring his first 180 posted on Twitter by his parents, Laura and Tom, was seen by professional darts players.
Speaking to BBC Look North, Peter 'Snakebite' Wright congratulated Lucas for hitting his first 180 at the age of five and said he did not hit his first 180 until he was 13.
"It's definitely about practice and enjoying the game," he said.
"It will help him with his maths too, at school, so it's good that he's started playing darts now."
