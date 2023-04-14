Mindless Boston vandals cut down three trees - police
- Published
Vandals have cut down three trees in a Lincolnshire park causing "irreversible damage", police have said.
The felled trees were discovered at Witham Way Country Park, in Boston, on 12 April.
Officers said it was the latest in a series of incidents at the site.
Appealing for information, Sgt Kate Odlin said: "This is wholly unacceptable and mindless damage to a beautiful area that local people should be able to enjoy."
Sgt Odlin added: "Not only are the culprits causing irreversible damage, they are also causing a potential danger to themselves and others.
"We are working closely with Boston Borough Council, we have increased our patrols of the area and we would welcome any information about who is responsible."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.