John Hassall: Jolly Fisherman artist's work on show
An exhibition has opened featuring the work of the artist who created the famous Jolly Fisherman poster.
John Hassall created the poster in 1908 as part of a campaign by the Great Northern Railway company to attract visitors to Skegness.
The poster featured the tagline: "Skegness is so bracing".
The exhibition - entitled John Hassall and His Circle - is taking place at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life in Lincoln and runs until 23 July.
Steve Dunk, visitor experience manager at the museum, said: "John Hassall's illustration featuring the Jolly Fisherman became one of the most famous tourism posters of its time, and the character has become synonymous with the East Coast town."
He said Hassall was part of a wider group of artists connected through the London arts scene in the 19th and 20th centuries.
"This new exhibition allows visitors to explore a range of works from Hassall's 50-year career, as well as work from some of his contemporaries."
Entry to the exhibition is free.
