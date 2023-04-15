Pair arrested over Boston death are released
Two people arrested over a suspicious death at a property in Boston have been released from custody.
Lincolnshire Police officers were called to Maud Street at about 17:10 BST on Thursday and found the body of a man in his 40s.
Results of a post-mortem examination have proved inconclusive and the force said it would be "several weeks" before a cause of death was established.
A man, 68, and a woman, 37, have been released under investigation.
The property remains cordoned off.
