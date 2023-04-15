Pair arrested over Boston death are released

Police tape generic
Police found a man dead at a property in Boston on Thursday, but a cause of death has yet to be established

Two people arrested over a suspicious death at a property in Boston have been released from custody.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to Maud Street at about 17:10 BST on Thursday and found the body of a man in his 40s.

Results of a post-mortem examination have proved inconclusive and the force said it would be "several weeks" before a cause of death was established.

A man, 68, and a woman, 37, have been released under investigation.

The property remains cordoned off.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.