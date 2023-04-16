Former Lincolnshire PC Liam Shields accused of taking cocaine
A former Lincolnshire police officer will face a misconduct hearing this week accused of taking cocaine.
Liam Shields is accused of using the class A drug on various dates between 13 April 2019 and 18 April 2022 while still a serving officer.
He was stationed in Stamford before resigning from Lincolnshire Police.
The force alleges Mr Shields' conduct breached standards of professional behaviour, stating his actions would amount to gross misconduct if proven.
During a police interview, the former constable is said to have admitted taking cocaine between 25 and 26 May 2022.
The hearing is due to take place at the force's Nettleham headquarters on Friday.
