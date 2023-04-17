North Sea Camp sex offender arrested after five months on the run
A convicted sex offender who absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire about five months ago has been arrested, police said.
Paul Marshall, 54, sparked a police hunt after he went missing from HMP North Sea Camp in November 2022.
He was jailed for rape and wounding with intent and was serving a life sentence at the site.
Lincolnshire Police said he had been arrested in the Humberside force area on Sunday.
A spokesperson added: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals."
CCTV images were released at the time he absconded, which showed him walking in Mansfield town centre carrying an orange backpack.
