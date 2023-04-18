Lincoln: Traffic pattern study will guide improvements
A two-week study has begun to measure traffic flows through Lincoln as part of efforts to reduce congestion in the future.
Monitoring equipment, including cameras, have been set up across the city and cover more than 200 locations.
Video equipment has also been put in place at 15 locations to monitor public transport usage.
Data gathered will be analysed and will feed into a new traffic model.
The county council said with the construction of the North Hykeham Relief Road due to the begin in 2025 and increased development happening around the city it needed to better understand traffic patterns.
Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "By collecting up-to-date traffic flow and journey time statistics, using a variety of data-gathering tools, we can use the information to help reduce delays and congestion in the city centre.
"Once completed, the new traffic model will also be used in an updated version of Lincoln's transport strategy, which will look at how we can improve travel and transport in and around the area over the coming years."
The monitoring equipment will be in place until the study concludes on 30 April.
