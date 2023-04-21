Lincolnshire: New support service to tackle domestic abuse
- Published
A new-look support service for people experiencing domestic abuse in Lincolnshire is to be launched this month.
The county council estimate 30,000 people in Lincolnshire, aged between 16 and 74, are the victims of abuse.
Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service (LDASS) will offer enhanced online support and advice.
It will also offer a support hub to help people access services and intervention services.
Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for safer communities, said: "The new-look service builds on the strengths of the existing support available in Lincolnshire, as well as a number of early intervention initiatives."
The service has been developed with support from the Police and Crime Commissioner and NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board.
It is hoped the new service will offer a more joined-up service and aim to ensure victims are identified to allow early and timely support to reduce the impact on families.
The new service will also offer specialist assistance for adults experiencing stalking or controlling behaviour.
Mrs Bradwell said asking for help was an "important first step".
The new service will be delivered by EDAN Lincs.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.