Skydiving instructor killed girlfriend in 'fit of rage', court told
- Published
A skydiving instructor accused of murder strangled his girlfriend "in a fit of rage" after she told him their relationship was over, a court heard.
Clair Armstrong, 50, was found fatally injured at a house in Elm Way, Messingham, on 6 November 2022.
Ashley Kemp, 55, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter but denies murdering Ms Armstrong.
Grimsby Crown Court heard the pair had been arguing over allegations he sexually assaulted a girl.
In an interview with police, Mr Kemp claimed a "red mist" came over him after Ms Armstrong had confronted him over the allegations, telling him their relationship was over.
Mr Kemp, who worked in Hibaldstow, had also lost his job over the allegations.
Prosecutor Richard Thyne KC suggested that "red mist means a fit of extreme anger". In response, Mr Kemp said: "To me it means I was confused and didn't know what I was doing."
The jury also heard that Mr Kemp told police he had "just snapped" after Ms Armstrong became "hysterical".
Mr Thyne told the court that while the attack may not have been pre-planned, it was the prosecution's case that Mr Kemp "intended to kill, or cause serious harm, to Ms Armstrong".
"You killed her in a fit of rage - if you weren't going to have her no-one was," the prosecutor added.
"Absolutely not," he replied.
The murder trial was also told that Ms Armstrong, who owned a beauty salon, was last seen alive around 24 hours before Mr Kemp called 999 to confess killing her in the early hours of Sunday 6 November.
Mr Kemp claimed that the argument took place about two hours before he made the call, but jurors heard evidence that Ms Armstrong, who was also a skydiving instructor, had failed to respond to WhatsApp messages on her phone from colleagues sent early on Saturday morning.
"She was [already] dead wasn't she?" the prosecutor said. "No," Mr Kemp replied.
The court heard that the defendant was later found standing on the side of the road between Hemswell and Willoughton in Lincolnshire in a confused state after crashing his car into a tree.
A note found in his clothing referred to the sex assault allegations "tearing the family apart".
"It's time to go - I'm so sorry," he wrote.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.