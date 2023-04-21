Former Lincolnshire PC who took cocaine would have been dismissed
- Published
A former police officer who admitted taking cocaine would have been dismissed had he not already resigned, a misconduct hearing has found.
Former Lincolnshire Police Constable Liam Shields admitted taking the drug between April 2019 and April 2022, while he was a serving officer.
The hearing at Lincolnshire Police headquarters heard he breached professional standards.
Mr Shields was based at Stamford police station before he resigned in March.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "It was alleged that between 25 May 2022 and 26 May 2022 he partook a line of cocaine, a controlled drug, which he admitted taking during a subsequent police interview.
"On various dates between 13 April 2019 and 18 April 2022 he had taken cocaine, which is a controlled drug and at the time he was a serving police officer."
At the hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Chris Haward, Mr Shields was found to have shown discreditable conduct and breached standards of honesty and integrity.
