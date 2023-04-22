Father and his two children racially attacked in Lincoln, police say
- Published
A father and his two children were subjected to a racist attack in Lincoln, police have said.
Lincolnshire Police said a group of youths reportedly pushed the man, made threats of violence and shouted racial slurs at them.
No-one was injured in the "racially aggravated assault", which took place at the Arboretum playpark at about 17:00 BST on 3 April, the force said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or those with information to come forward.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.