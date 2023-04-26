Spalding: Veterans Support Service CIC to host 'one stop shop' for advice
Veterans and their families in Lincolnshire can find out what support is available to them at an event later.
Organised by Veterans Support Service CIC, it will be held from 10:00 to 14:00 BST at South Holland Centre in Market Place, Spalding.
Co-founder David Poultney said: "As veterans ourselves, we have walked in their shoes."
More than 20 organisations will be present offering practical support specifically tailored to Lincolnshire.
According to Veterans Support Service CIC, which is based in Spalding, more than 56,000 people in Lincolnshire have served in the military.
Mr Poultney, who served for 38 years with the RAF, added: "The aim of the open day is to have a one-stop-shop for anyone who has served in the military, and their families, to come along, enjoy a brew and see what services are available both locally and nationally."
He said the decision to involve so many providers was taken because veterans "hate being passed from pillar to post".
Mr Poultney, who founded Veterans Support Service CIC with Simon Hallam, another former serviceman, in May 2019, said the main aim of the event was to help veterans take control of their own futures.
Other organisations invited to attend the event include Help for Heroes, RAFBF, SSAFA, Op Courage (NHS), Department for Work and Pensions, Veterans UK, Blind Vets UK, Project Nova, Healthwatch, Connect to Support, Carers First, and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Paul Starr, who completed 15 years' service in the Army, is now a volunteer after receiving help from the organisation.
He said: "It's drummed into soldiers that they do not cry for help - they bury their heads in the sand instead."
Self-worth
Mr Starr was directed to Veterans Support Service CIC by military charity Help for Heroes.
He said: "I feel better now, I've lost two stone in weight as before I was over-eating and not exercising. The only person who could get me out of the dark hole I was in was me, but you have to want to be helped and I knew I'd reached that point.
"Since then, I've used my experiences to help others at the Veterans' Support Service CIC, becoming a volunteer makes me feel better about myself and has given me back my self-worth."
Free tickets for the event are available online.
