Sketches by young Queen at dentist to be sold by Lincolnshire man
Childhood doodles drawn by Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret while they were waiting for the dentist are to be sold at auction.
The sketches were made in 1938 while the young princesses were visiting dentist Alexander Aldred in London.
His son, Ian Aldred, from Lincolnshire, is selling the drawings and plans to donate the money he raises to charity.
Mr Aldred said he felt "very proud that my father was dentist to the Royal Family" during the 1930s and 1940s.
The drawings, on Buckingham Palace monogrammed card, feature houses, chairs and dressing tables.
The sketches were left in the waiting room and after Mr Aldred inherited them from his mother in 2004 he sent the Queen a copy of the drawings.
"I got a letter back two days later saying that the Queen thanked me very much for sending them to her," he said.
"It brought back memories, she didn't say whether they were happy memories or bad memories, but they brought back memories."
Copies of the drawings have been put in the Royal Archives.
The sketches are to be sold by Cheffins Fine Art Auctioneers on 27 April and are expected to sell for £1,000 to £1,500.
