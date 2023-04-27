Skegness Town Hall to be converted into 57-bed hotel, plans show
- Published
A former Lincolnshire town hall will be turned into a 57-bed hotel if plans are approved.
Skegness town hall was sold by East Lindsey District Council last year with plans showing intended changes to the Grade II-listed property.
Taj Bola, owner of The Royal Hotel Skegness, has applied to convert the former council offices into bedrooms.
The 97-year-old building was sold with an asking price of £600,000 in April 2022.
"The proposed change of use will cause minimal harm to the significance of the listed building and will ultimately lead to an enhancement and a secure future," said planning documents.
"The less than substantial harm caused to the listed building would not outweigh the significant benefits to the tourism industry and local economy."
The town hall was built in 1926 as a convalescent home and converted to use as a town hall in 1964.
At the time of his purchase last year, Mr Bola said the building would form part of his "long-term strategy of developing visitor attractions and experiences along the entire length of the seafront, from North Parade all the way to Princes Parade".
There would be no external changes to the building, plans showed.
