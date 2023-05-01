Bomber Command centre up for national tourism award
A Lincolnshire attraction has been nominated for a national award.
The International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) near Lincoln has been shortlisted in VisitEngland's large visitor attraction of the year category.
It is up against Blenheim Palace and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter.
Nicky van Der Drift, chief executive of the IBCC, said she was delighted the attraction had been recognised.
The centre opened in April 2018 after years of fundraising. At its heart is a metal spire which is the UK's tallest war memorial standing 102ft (31m) high. Around it are curved metal walls listing the names of RAF bomber personnel lost during World War Two.
Lincolnshire was chosen as the site of the IBCC because 27 RAF Bomber Command stations - more than a third of the total - were based in the county during the war.
Commenting on the nomination, Ms van Der Drift said: "We've only been open for five years - and closed for 18 months of that because of Covid.
"So, it's just a nod to the passion and dedication of the team of staff and volunteers involved.
"They are so committed to making this the best it can be and that's obviously been picked up".
She added that Lincolnshire had so much to offer and it was important to be able to "fly the flag" for the county on a national stage.
The tourism body's Awards for Excellence also recognise smaller attractions, hotels, B&Bs, pubs and experiences, with the Healing Manor Hotel, which is located near Grimsby, in contention for the Resilience and Innovation Award.
The winners in all categories will be announced at a gala dinner on 7 June.
