RAF Scampton: Judicial review bid over airfield asylum site plan
Council leaders have applied for a judicial review into the decision to use RAF Scampton to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers.
The government announced in March it would use the former military base in Lincolnshire to accommodate migrants.
West Lindsey District Council's (WLDC) application also seeks "interim relief" to prevent any development of the site while it is being considered.
The Home Office said it was unable to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.
The council previously said RAF Scampton, the former home of the Red Arrows and the Second World War Dambusters squadron, was not an "appropriate" site for housing asylum seekers and would affect plans for a £300m regeneration project.
Speaking on Friday, Sally Grindrod-Smith, the council's director of planning regeneration and communities, said they had been "left with no choice" but to press ahead with the application.
"The Council believes that the Secretary of State has acted unlawfully by failing properly to take account of key material considerations in relation to the site," she said.
"We do not believe it is appropriate to rely upon temporary permitted development rights when it is clear that the site would be used for longer than any temporary permission would allow."
West Lindsey District Council said the government had failed to "adequately assess" local factors in determining to use RAF Scampton for asylum accommodation.
Ms Grindrod-Smith added: "We continue to engage with partners to ensure that if proposals do go ahead, any actions required in order to minimise the impact on local communities and to support asylum seekers are identified and raised with the Home Office."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats whilst helping to reduce the use of hotels.
"These accommodation sites will house asylum seekers in basic, safe and secure accommodation as they await a decision on their claim.
"We understand the concerns of local communities and will work closely with councils and key partners to manage the impact of using these sites, including liaising with local police to make sure appropriate arrangements are in place."
