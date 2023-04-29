Police rescue woman from freezing cold Lincolnshire sea
Police officers have waded into the "freezing cold" sea at Skegness to rescue a woman.
Lincolnshire Police said they were called by members of the public after a woman was seen entering the water on Friday night.
A drone was used to search for the woman and she was located and rescued, the force said in a social media post.
Officers praise the assistance of three men, who they said were "local asylum seekers".
The Twitter post said the men had called the police and "were a big part of helping to save the life of this woman and even stayed afterwards to help carry the kit of our waterlogged officers".
"We are very grateful to them for their help and community spirit."
The force has not yet released details on whether the woman was injured in the incident.
