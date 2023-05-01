King Charles III's coronation marked by nature reserves announcement
The first in a series of new national nature reserves to mark the coronation has been revealed.
Lincolnshire Coronation Coast National Nature Reserve will be formally declared this summer.
Somerset's Mendip Hills, Moccas Park in Herefordshire, Ingleborough in North Yorkshire and Lullington in East Sussex are also due to be confirmed this year.
Natural England said the reserves would "leave a lasting public legacy for people and nature".
The 'King's Series of National Nature Reserves' plan is expected to see five major sites named every year for the next five years.
Lincolnshire's reserve will cover an area of 21 sq miles (54 sq km).
'Jewels in the crown'
Natural England said the area contained "a wonderful variety" of sand dunes, saltmarsh, mudflats and freshwater marshes, which support animal and plant life.
The organisation's chair Tony Juniper said King Charles III had been "at the forefront" of ecological discussions for more than five decades.
He said: "The National Nature Reserves are the jewels in the crown of England's nature and they are there for wildlife and people alike.
"The first one in this new series will be a very substantial area of protected habitat on the Lincolnshire coast, through which a section of the England Coast Path will soon be opened by Natural England.
"National Nature Reserves are the most important places for nature in England and provide significant benefits for nature conservation, science and people."
During Queen Elizabeth II's reign, 221 national nature reserves were declared.
