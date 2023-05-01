Suspected dog poisonings at Lincolnshire beauty spot

Fillingham LakeJake Zuckerman/BBC
Lincolnshire Police said the death of the dogs was "sudden and sad"

Dog owners have been asked to keep their pets on leads around a Lincolnshire lake amid fears two animals died from poisoning.

Police officers said dogs should not be allowed to eat anything found at Fillingham lake after the pets' deaths.

The force's Rural Crime Action Team said a search had taken place and a man was assisting with its inquiries.

It added: "If your dog becomes ill at all we would urge that you seek urgent veterinary help straight away."

Jake Zuckerman/BBC
Police said a search associated with the dogs' deaths had taken place

