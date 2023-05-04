Polls open for Lincolnshire local elections
Polling stations have opened across Lincolnshire for the local elections.
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.
Elections are taking place in Lincoln, for 11 of the 33 seats, and in South Holland, where all 37 seats are being contested.
Votes are also being cast in North Kesteven, for the full 43 seats, and in South Kesteven, with the entire 56 council seats up for grabs.
All 55 seats in East Lindsey and a total of 36 in West Lindsey are also up for election.
People will need to show photo ID before being allowed to vote at the local elections.
Counting in all local elections except North Kesteven will begin as soon as the polls close, with the latter starting the following day and results expected on Friday.
