Horncastle: River Bain bridge closes for a month for works
A bridge in Lincolnshire has closed for a month to allow for "essential" maintenance works to be carried out.
The crossing over the River Bain in Horncastle has ageing parts which need to be replaced, Lincolnshire County Council said.
Bridge Street will be shut to traffic between High Street and West Street until 9 June while the work is done.
The authority warned the scheduled end date "could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances".
A diversion route will be via High Street, A153 Bull Ring, A158 Jubilee Way and West Street.
Councillor Richard Davies, the council's executive member for highways, said: "Because this is a bridge, and normally takes a lot of traffic across it, we simply can't have anything other than a road closure whilst the work is on-going to ensure the safety of the crew and road users.
"We will ensure that pedestrians have a safe route through the works and I would like to thank everyone affected by this programme of work for their understanding and patience whilst we carry out these repairs."
