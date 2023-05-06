Lincolnshire celebrates King Charles III's coronation

Crowds at Lincoln CastleJake Zuckerman/BBC
About 2,000 gather at Lincoln Castle to watch the Coronation
By Kevin Shoesmith, Jake Zuckerman, Scott Dalton and Sarah May Buccieri
People across Lincolnshire have been marking the Coronation, as the county's famous Red Arrows performed a flypast for the newly-crowned King.

At Lincoln Castle, about 2,000 people crowded around a big screen to watch history being made.

Among them was Maria Curchin, originally from New Jersey in the US, who was there with her two children.

She said: "What an exciting time to be in England."

She added: "This hasn't happened in so long. I am just really appreciative to be here and experiencing this with British people."

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
The Red Arrows, based at RAF Waddington, fly over Buckingham Palace and The Mall

Lynsey Sidney stood out wearing a crown she had crafted herself.

She said: "For me, it's about the community spirit, bringing everybody together and creating atmosphere in the villages and area like this, the castle."

Jake Zuckerman/BBC
Lynsey Sidney wearing her homemade crown at Lincoln Castle

People stood as the national anthem was played.

For Brian Kettleborough, this was "a one-off opportunity" not to be missed.

He said: "I don't think I'll see another one. If Charles is there 20, 25 years, the next [coronation] will be be past my time probably."

Jake Zukerman/BBC
Brian Kettleborough is confident King Charles III will continue the late Queen Elizabeth II's work

Mr Kettleborough believes "younger ones" do not always appreciate what the Royal Family do for the country.

He was confident King Charles III would "carry on" the work done by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Scott Dalton/BBC
Colourful and imaginative headwear on display at Boston's Central Park as crowds gathered there

Elsewhere, some chose to watch the ceremony on screens put up at Boston's 14th Century St Botolph's Church, otherwise known as Boston Stump, and St Mary's Church in Horncastle.

Adam Kelk, head verger at Boston Stump, said: "This is such a historic moment and it's wonderful to have such a mix of ages experiencing this together in a church."

Lego was provided, with children invited to make Coronation-themed creations while their parents watched the ceremony.

Sarah May Buccieri/BBC
People watch the ceremony at St Mary's Church in Horncastle
Scott Dalton / BBC
Some chose to watch the ceremony at Boston Stump

