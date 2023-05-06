Lincolnshire celebrates King Charles III's coronation
People across Lincolnshire have been marking the Coronation, as the county's famous Red Arrows performed a flypast for the newly-crowned King.
At Lincoln Castle, about 2,000 people crowded around a big screen to watch history being made.
Among them was Maria Curchin, originally from New Jersey in the US, who was there with her two children.
She said: "What an exciting time to be in England."
She added: "This hasn't happened in so long. I am just really appreciative to be here and experiencing this with British people."
Lynsey Sidney stood out wearing a crown she had crafted herself.
She said: "For me, it's about the community spirit, bringing everybody together and creating atmosphere in the villages and area like this, the castle."
People stood as the national anthem was played.
For Brian Kettleborough, this was "a one-off opportunity" not to be missed.
He said: "I don't think I'll see another one. If Charles is there 20, 25 years, the next [coronation] will be be past my time probably."
Mr Kettleborough believes "younger ones" do not always appreciate what the Royal Family do for the country.
He was confident King Charles III would "carry on" the work done by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Elsewhere, some chose to watch the ceremony on screens put up at Boston's 14th Century St Botolph's Church, otherwise known as Boston Stump, and St Mary's Church in Horncastle.
Adam Kelk, head verger at Boston Stump, said: "This is such a historic moment and it's wonderful to have such a mix of ages experiencing this together in a church."
Lego was provided, with children invited to make Coronation-themed creations while their parents watched the ceremony.
