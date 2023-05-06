Red Arrows' pride at representing Lincolnshire at Coronation
The Red Arrows say they were proud to represent Lincolnshire when they performed a flypast over Buckingham Palace earlier.
The RAF display team took off from their base, RAF Waddington, at 13:50 BST, and were over London at 14:30 BST.
Sqn Ldr Tom Bould, known as Red 1, said it was "an amazing honour" to perform the flypast, watched by millions around the world.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was grounded due to poor weather.
Sqn Ldr Bould said: "It was an incredible honour to perform a flypast for His Majesty and to celebrate this special occasion that will have been watched by millions.
"Wherever we go, it is always with great pride that we are showcasing not just the Royal Air Force but our home county of Lincolnshire."
