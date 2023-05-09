Stolen Lincoln Cathedral rose bushes recovered by police
Rose bushes stolen from the grounds of Lincoln Cathedral have been recovered by police, a church spokesperson said.
Thirty-five shrubs planted in memory of the late Duke of Edinburgh were taken away overnight on 16 April.
Lincolnshire Police found the bushes following reports from witnesses, according to the cathedral spokesperson.
No further action will be taken by police and the roses have been replanted on the East Green, they said.
The bushes were planted in September in memory of Prince Phillip, who died in 2021, and are worth about £700.
In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for the cathedral confirmed the roses had been returned and said: "No further action is going to be taken and we're happy that the matter has concluded in a positive way."
They said the site's gardener would "get back to nurturing them and hopefully they'll be looking their best again very soon".
