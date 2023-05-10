Referee Ernie Broughton, 83, on his love for the beautiful game
Aged 83, Ernie Broughton is among the country's oldest referees. He is still going strong, too, officiating youth football matches in Lincolnshire. BBC Look North went along to watch him in action.
"Right," chirps Ernie, striding over to a group of players warming up on the pitch. "We are all smiling aren't we?"
It is more a statement than a question.
The octogenarian, from North Hykeham, does not give the players time to respond before continuing his well-practised patter: "That's what I was doing when I came here and that's what I want to be doing when I go."
From this well-oiled, pre-match routine, it is clear Ernie keeps the young players he is officiating on a tight leash. But he does it all with a smile and a glint in his eye, telling of a love for the beautiful game that has spanned half a century.
Amid recent reports, nationally, of grassroots referees facing abuse from players and spectators, Ernie likes to make clear his expectations early.
"We all like to win, don't we?" he asks another group of players who respond with nods and grins. "Referees do make mistakes. Don't be coming up to me and giving me one in the ear if you don't think I've done it right."
Walking over to the touchline, out of earshot of the youngsters, Ernie tells us: "People are generally appreciative of what you do."
He chuckles, adding: "There are occasions when you wish you'd never turned up."
But Ernie has always turned up. Every Saturday and Sunday. And here in Lincolnshire's grassroots footballing circles, he is treasured.
So what motivates Ernie to get up early each weekend, put on his his black jersey and turn out in all weather?
"It's enjoyment," says Ernie. "I love the football. There has been some fantastic matches over my 50 years. I have thoroughly enjoyed what I do."
Today, his sons Chris and Andy, on the sidelines, are watching their father youthfully jogging diagonally across the pitch.
"We are proud of him," says Chris. "He is an inspiration."
'Absolute top man'
Andy adds: "How he has managed 50 years is beyond us. He has done a very good job."
His family are not the only ones who think that.
Alistair Hayes, business support officer at Lincolnshire Football Association, says he applauds the effort Ernie goes to every week "to make sure that kids can enjoy football".
"You're an absolute top man," Alistair tells Ernie.
"I love it," replies Ernie.
Martin Chester, chairman of Lincoln Referees' Association, says Ernie is always happy to share his experience.
"It's just great to have him with us," says Martin. "He comes to every meeting as well as doing games every week.
"He is always putting something back in to young referees' development. Other referees learn from his experience."
Ernie blows the full-time whistle, as youngsters queue up to shake his hand.
