Horncastle iguana rescued from tree after escaping via cat flap
Firefighters rescued an iguana from a tree after it escaped from home by chasing another pet through a cat flap.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was surprised to find its last job in Horncastle on Wednesday evening involved a reptile named Einstein.
He had been missing for 24 hours before he was spotted up a tree on Queen Street, a spokesperson said.
Crews rescued the iguana with the help of a tree surgeon using chimney rods, salvage sheets and rope equipment.
Firefighters from Horncastle and Louth were called to the scene shortly before 18:00 BST by the RSPCA.
Posting on Facebook, they said: "A busy day for Horncastle crew today, and then we finished off with a small animal rescue, but to our surprise not what we were expecting.
"We got to meet the lovely Einstein the Iguana who got himself stuck up a very large tree, thanks to Louth Fire Station and our amazing local tree surgeon for some assistance we managed to safely get him back down."
