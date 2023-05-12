Funnel clouds spotted near Grantham after storms

KeisbyHeather/BBC Weather Watchers
BBC Weather Watcher Heather snapped this picture of the funnel cloud from Keisby in Lincolnshire
By Oli Constable & PA Media
BBC News

Funnel clouds have been spotted in the skies above Lincolnshire following days of thunderstorms.

The cone-shaped clouds form the same way tornadoes do, but unlike twisters they do not touch the ground.

Matthew Whitelocks, 46, a part-time firefighter for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said he saw the cloud near Grantham on Thursday morning.

"It was fascinating to watch the funnel extend and narrow towards the ground," he said.

Also known as tuba, the clouds form when a rotating column of wind draws in droplets from the base of storm clouds, according to the Met Office.

Funnel clouds predominantly form from cumulonimbus clouds and are usually associated with heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning.

"I have seen clouds rotating, as if they are attempting to become funnel clouds but haven't actually formed into one," Mr Whitelocks said.

"There wasn't any sound and the air was surprisingly still."

Mr Whitelocks runs a Twitter page called skys of the UK with his 11-year-old son Kaelan.

"Kaelan is fascinated with all types of weather and has been waiting and hoping to see a funnel cloud or tornado for as I can remember," Mr Whitelocks added.

"I'm guessing I have passed on my enthusiasm for the weather.

"I grew up on a farm in the same area and obviously the weather was part of daily life."

