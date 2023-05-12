'My world was ripped apart by one punch' says victim's partner
- Published
When Dave Sampson went for a night out with friends in early 2022 his partner had no reason to worry. However, Rosellen Henderson now says what happened that night laid the path for his death eight months later. She spoke to BBC News to explain how a single punch could ruin numerous lives.
"My whole world was ripped apart in that moment," recalls Rosellen.
Sat on the sofa in a tidy lounge, it seems a world away from the horror she felt upon hearing about the news of her partner Dave's death.
The 32-year-old took his own life in October 2022.
But the seeds of that moment had been sown earlier that year.
Dave was in the pub with friends in February when he stepped out into the smoking area alone. He was punched in the back of the head by a stranger and fell to the pavement.
Rosellen was in Essex at the time of the attack and rushed back to the hospital, where her partner was being treated for a bleed on the brain.
"He was never someone to get into scraps, I have never known him get into scraps," she says, adding that Dave had no memory of the attack and thought he had fallen over.
Police told the family the punch had been unprovoked.
But Rosellen describes the effect it had on her partner.
She says he felt "humiliated" and "almost manic" when he realised the injury could have killed him.
Dave struggled to go back to work, play football or spend time with his friends, she explains.
"He couldn't memorise things. He used to be able to do three things at once but suddenly the phone ringing, his colleague wanting something from across the desk and an email pinging through became over-stimulating for him.
"He kept saying, 'I don't feel like myself'. He found it really humiliating not being able to work."
The man who had attacked Dave was later sentenced to two years in jail.
After a holiday to Mexico the couple returned home to Lincoln and Rosellen discovered she was pregnant.
"We always wanted a family, we always spoke about that."
Dave was having therapy twice a week and the couple were "really happy" about the pregnancy.
"He would have been a great dad.
"Dave had everything to live for, we had a great relationship, he was going to become a dad.
"I was 34 weeks pregnant when I got the call to say that he was dead.
"My whole world ripped apart in that moment."
Rosellen wants people who have suffered head injuries to be aware that there can be a psychological impact and that their personality could change.
"You may feel life will never be the same, but you will find a new normal and you will love life again."
But she also urges people with "volatile and unpredictable behaviours" to get help so that they do not risk losing their temper and "shattering as many lives as Dave's one punch attack has".
Speaking about the couple's daughter, she says: "Elizabeth came along and she saved a lot of us.
"She has her daddy's bright blue eyes, so I can still see him every day in her."
If you've been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, please go the BBC Action Line for details on where to find more support.
