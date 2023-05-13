Events mark 80th anniversary of Dambusters raids
- Published
Events are taking place to commemorate the 80th anniversary of "audacious" World War Two raids on German dams.
The Dambusters raids were launched from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire on the nights of 16 and 17 May 1943.
Eight out of the 19 bombers involved were shot down. Three men were captured - and 53 were killed.
Part of the commemorations will see a series of flypasts by the RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's (BBMF) Lancaster bomber.
Weather permitting, PA474 will fly over the RAF Museum in Hendon on 16 May before returning to Lincolnshire for a tour of former Bomber Command airfields.
Commanding officer of the BBMF, Sqd Ldr Mark Sugden, said: "The Dambusters raid was one of the most audacious raids in the history of the Royal Air Force, and we at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight are proud to commemorate the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of all those involved."
Other flypasts are also planned by the BBMF, which is based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
Elsewhere, rare Dambusters memorabilia is on show at a ticketed event at St Vincent's Hall in Grantham.
A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: "It was at St Vincent's Hall that Wing Commander Guy Gibson first learned that he was to lead the RAF's 617 Squadron on an audacious bombing raid to destroy three dams in Germany's industrial heartland.
"It was here too where bouncing bomb inventor Sir Barnes Wallis was waiting on the night of 16 May to hear the outcome with Air Chief Marshal Sir Arthur 'Bomber' Harris, head of Bomber Command," they added.
Lincoln Cathedral is hosting The Band of the Royal Air Force College on Saturday evening, with internationally renowned composer, Sir Karl Jenkins, joining the concert to conduct "For the Fallen" alongside Lincoln Cathedral Choir.
The concert is raising funds for Lincoln Cathedral and the RAF Music Charitable Trust.
Lincolnshire Aviation Centre is also hosting an event on 16 May to mark the anniversary.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.