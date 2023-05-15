Stamford former PC would have been sacked over relationship with victim
A former Lincolnshire Police officer who pursued an emotional relationship with a domestic abuse victim would have been sacked had he not retired, a misconduct hearing has concluded.
A hearing was told PC Andrew Walker, who was based at Stamford police station, had exchanged text messages with the woman.
He was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.
The hearing concluded his actions amounted to gross misconduct.
Former PC Walker was found to have exchanged a series of messages and maintained contact with a female victim for the purpose of pursuing an inappropriate emotional relationship between May and September 2021.
He was also found to have breached standards by giving the woman information about police investigations and work which she was not entitled to know about.
Chairing the hearing in Grantham, Chief Constable Chris Haward found the breaches proven and said former PC Walker would have been dismissed from the force had he not already retired.
