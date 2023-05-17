Boston railway station redevelopment plans go on show
- Published
Plans for major improvements at Boston's railway station are due to go on show to the public later.
Operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) said the work would transform the station into a "gateway to the future".
More than £2.8m of government cash will be spent on the project, which will include improved toilets, a new cafe, community space and waiting facilities.
People can find out more at a drop-in event at Scott House in Boston between 11:00 BST and 14:30 BST on Wednesday.
The redevelopment work is being funded by money awarded as part of the government's Towns Funding scheme.
The same scheme has also awarded more than £3.3m to improve Skegness railway station, which is also run by EMR.
Work at Boston would also include external improvements as well as mechanical and electrical enhancements, upgraded heating, ventilation, IT, and security systems, according to EMR.
The developments would "transform the experience for customers who use the station", the train operator said.
The proposed changes would go alongside the development of Rosegarth Square, which would revitalise the area between the River Witham and the bus station, EMR added.
