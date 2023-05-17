RAF Scampton the 'right place' for asylum seekers, says ex-border chief
A former RAF base is the "right place" to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers, a former Border Force chief has said.
Kevin Saunders said it "makes sense" to use RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire because "the infrastructure is still there".
The UK's former chief immigration officer in Calais accused West Lindsey District Council of wasting taxpayers' money by fighting the Home Office plan.
The local authority launched legal action last month.
The council said the former airfield, which the RAF vacated in March, "would not be an appropriate site" for asylum accommodation because it would jeopardise £300m local investment.
Historians have also objected to the government's plans for the historic air base, which was the HQ of the famous World War Two Dambusters 617 squadron.
Mr Saunders, who retired in 2016, said he understood why the proposals were controversial, saying: "I know the people of Scampton won't like it and to be honest I wouldn't like it if I was there."
But he told BBC Look North: "The RAF have only just left Scampton so the infrastructure is still there and won't take very much to convert.
"Also it makes sense to house up to 2,000 people in one place."
The High Court last week refused the council's application for an interim injunction against work to prepare the former base for asylum seekers.
The local authority is now waiting for a court date for its full judicial review application.
Mr Saunders said it was "a waste of time to take the government to court because they're not going to win".
Civil servants advised home secretary Suella Braverman to abandon plans to house asylum seekers at Scampton in February due to "significant challenges to progress" on the site, it emerged last week.
