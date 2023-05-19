Lincolnshire charity sculpture trail artworks unveiled
Dozens of heart-shaped sculptures that will form a summer art trail in Lincolnshire have been unveiled.
The HeART trail will mark the 40th anniversary of St Barnabas Hospice, a charity which supports those receiving end-of-life care.
The artworks were revealed at a special preview event on Thursday night.
They are due to go on public display in Lincoln, Louth, Grantham, Spalding, Boston, Gainsborough and Skegness from 10 June.
The 30 sculptures were created by a host of different artists - dubbed "HeARTists" - with the theme of "being at the heart of the community".
They were revealed to guests, including sponsors, nurses and volunteers, at the Lincolnshire Showground, near Lincoln, ahead of them going on display next month.
According to the charity's chief executive Chris Wheway, the heart-themed sculptures were a way of bringing people together to celebrate St Barnabas' 40th anniversary "and all that our beautiful county has to offer".
"The HeARTs are all absolutely beautiful," he said. "Some show off typically Lincolnshire sights, including Lincoln Cathedral, Steep Hill, Boston Stump, Tattershall Castle, and the Red Arrows.
"Others honour our stunning landscape and seaside, the seals at Donna Nook, and the many animals that make up Lincolnshire's wildlife population," he added.
The charity, which provides free care to people living with a life-limiting or terminal illness across Lincolnshire, their families, friend and carers, said the trail was an opportunity "to view beautiful artworks as well as support local hospice care".
