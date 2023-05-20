Outdoor festival celebrates 'stunning' Lincolnshire Wolds
- Published
A three-week festival which celebrates the "stunning scenery" of the Lincolnshire Wolds has returned after its successful debut last year.
Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival, which runs until 11 June, gives people the chance to try out some of the 150 events and activities on offer.
The Wolds were designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1973.
East Lindsey District Council said the event would give visitors the chance to get "outdoors and explore".
The authority said due to the success of its first run last year, the festival was being held again.
The event is also a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Wolds being named an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The council said planned activities included clay pigeon shooting, hikes, guided tours, gliding, horse riding, dance classes and river dipping, with most activities free of charge or at a greatly reduced cost.
Karen Edwards, from the council, said: "It is great that the outdoor festival is returning following the success of last year, providing residents and visitors alike with the opportunity to explore and learn about the stunning Lincolnshire Wolds that make up such a large part of our district and county."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.