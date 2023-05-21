Network Rail promises to clean up litter-strewn Lincoln footbridge
Network Rail has promised to clean up a neglected railway footbridge in Lincoln after concerns were raised about its appearance.
The bridge was installed over the Brayford Wharf East level crossing in 2019 with the aim of improving safety.
However, residents have complained of rubbish being strewn across the bridge, blocked drainage systems and moss growing up the steps.
Network Rail said it would review its cleaning plans for the bridge.
The state of the bridge caused concern that it would not give to visitors a favourable impression of the city.
Network Rail spokesman Nick Wilton said: "It's really important to us that the footbridge over Brayford Wharf East level crossing remains tidy and clean, as we know it is used by many people in the city centre."
He said a team would visit the bridge and carry out work to tidy it up and remove any litter.
"Going forward, we will try and prevent issues like this from happening again," he added.
