Lincoln teenager found with 1,300 indecent child videos spared jail
- Published
A teenager caught in possession of more than 1,300 indecent videos of young children has been spared prison.
Rayne Hepworth, 18, of Rockingham Close, Lincoln, admitted five charges in relation to footage found on his mobile phone in June 2022.
Most of the images were of children aged between three and five years.
Lincoln Crown Court judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said the teenager was suitable for rehabilitation, handing him a three-year community order.
She told him: "I don't think you want to keep doing this."
All of Hepworth's offending occurred when he was aged under 18, the court heard.
David Eager, prosecuting, said the teenager came to the attention of police in March 2021 through a mobile phone number and IP address which belonged to him.
Officers did not visit his address until June the next year, when Hepworth handed over his mobile after "a little bit of a struggle," the court heard.
Police examination of the device found 1,364 indecent videos, of which 879 were the most serious Category A. They also found 53 indecent photographs, of which 19 were Category A.
Hepworth attended a voluntary interview with the police in October 2022, where the court heard he made "full and frank admissions".
He later pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children, one charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child, and one charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image.
His lawyer Hal Ewing, in mitigation, said his client had been diagnosed with both ADHD and autism which "affects his ability to understand and think through the consequences of his actions".
Judge Sjolin Knight told Hepworth he must complete 50 rehabilitation activity days and would be subject to a sexual harm prevention order.
