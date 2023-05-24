Bigger venue call for RAF Scampton Dambusters dog grave meeting
A meeting to discuss moving the grave of the Dambusters' dog from the former RAF Scampton site should be held in a bigger venue, a councillor has said.
The mascot of 617 Squadron, a Labrador, died on the day of the famous "bouncing bomb" raids on German dams in 1943.
Plans to move the grave to the squadron's current base in Norfolk have proved controversial.
Councillor Ian Fleetwood said as many people as possible should have the chance to share their views.
The RAF's application to move the grave has been made due to uncertainty over the future of the Scampton site, amid government plans to convert it into a migrant camp.
Hundreds of people have submitted comments to West Lindsey District Council over the relocation proposals.
Lincolnshire County Council's Archaeology department has recommended the council reject the application, citing concerns over the possible impact it would have on the site's heritage.
At a meeting on Monday, Councillor Fleetwood requested the planning committee move its upcoming meeting about the fate of the grave to the Lincolnshire showground to allow for more public seating.
He added: "I want to make sure the public gets the opportunity to hear what is said and take into account where the council want to take it."
In 1943, Squadron Wing Commander Guy Gibson used his dog's name, which is a racial slur, as a code word to confirm which German dams had been breached during the famous Second World War raids.
The black Labrador retriever died the same night after being hit by a car, but his death was kept from the airmen as it was feared they might see it as a bad omen.
In 2020, the original gravestone, displaying the racial slur, was replaced with a stone that told the story of the dog.
At the time, the RAF said it did not want to give prominence to an offensive term that went against its ethos.
It is believed that the first group of 200 asylum seekers to be moved into temporary accommodation at Scampton will arrive in mid-August.
A petition against the government's plans has now reached 70,000 signatures.
Local council leaders have applied for a judicial review into the move, fearing it would affect plans for a £300m regeneration project at the site.
