Acting Bishop of Lincoln Stephen Conway officially appointed to role
- Published
The acting Bishop of Lincoln, the Right Reverend Stephen Conway, has officially been appointed to the role, the government has confirmed.
Bishop Conway's nomination for the position was approved by the King.
He has been in the role in an acting capacity since November 2021 following the retirement of former bishop, the Right Reverend Christopher Lowson.
He said he looked forward to developing "the friendships and partnerships that I have begun to build" in the area.
Bishop Conway was Bishop of Ely for 13 years before additionally being appointed in Lincoln.
He grew up in London before moving to Oxford to study modern history at Keble College.
After his studies he became a teacher in Perth, Scotland, and he began his training for ministry in Cambridge in 1983.
'Build friendships'
Following his official appointment, Bishop Conway said there were "many opportunities" to come together and "build strong, resilient, faithful communities".
"I am excited to listen and learn alongside you as I seek to build upon the friendships and partnerships that I have begun to build across the diocese," he added.
The Very Reverend Canon Simon Jones, interim Dean of Lincoln Cathedral, said he was "thrilled" with the appointment.
He said Bishop Conway was "already a good friend of the cathedral" and added: "We look forward to strengthening that relationship and to supporting him in his new ministry."
Bishop Conway will be officially installed at a service at Lincoln Cathedral in the autumn.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.