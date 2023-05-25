A17 crash: Three taken to hospital after car hits pedestrians
A girl has suffered "life-changing" injuries and two others have been hurt after being hit by a car in Lincolnshire, police have said.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A17 at Sutton Bridge at about 18:20 BST on Wednesday.
East Midlands Ambulance Service said one girl was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance.
Lincolnshire Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
