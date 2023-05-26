Scunthorpe General Hospital: Woman awarded £80,000 after NHS blunder
- Published
A woman who needed an emergency operation after a surgeon's error has been awarded an £80,000 payout.
The woman's bile duct was cut during a gallbladder removal operation at Scunthorpe General Hospital in July 2021, solicitors said.
The blunder meant the woman continued to suffer from pain and nausea more than two-and-a-half years later.
The trust which runs the hospital said it wanted to "sincerely apologise to the patient and learn from mistakes".
The 37-year-old woman had been admitted to Scunthorpe General Hospital after being diagnosed with gallstones.
Hudgell Solicitors said during an operation to remove the gallbladder and gall stones, the surgeon had failed to take "appropriate care".
They said the surgeon should have taken a specialist X-ray of the patient's bile ducts before the operation, which would have identified the "close proximity of the duct" and avoided the error.
'Could have been avoided'
The woman, who missed eight months of work due to the incident, said: "I was told the surgery was routine and that I would only be off work for about two weeks.
"I was told that if anything prevented the surgery from going ahead, they would abort it, but the surgeon tried to continue and cut through my main bile duct.
"I was then rushed to Leeds hospital to have emergency surgery to repair it."
The woman said as a result of the mistake she had needed help from her family who had provided childcare and helped her to wash and dress for several months after the operation.
Michelle Tebbutt, of Hudgell Solicitors, said: "This error has had a significant impact on my client's quality of life and it is something which could have been avoided had the surgeon ensured he had a better understanding of the difficulties he was to face in trying to remove her gallbladder...
"This was an injury caused by a surgeon not taking enough care. We were pleased to secure admissions of liability from the trust, and the settlement of £80,000 to reflect the suffering and loss caused."
Kate Wood, chief medical officer for the North Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust, said: "I want to sincerely apologise to the patient - we recognise that the care provided here fell below the standards we'd expect."
Ms Wood said in all healthcare settings there were times when things went wrong, adding: "When this happens in our trust it is important for us to work together with our solicitors and the patient's solicitors to agree a fair settlement.
"As a trust, we are committed to learning from our mistakes and doing everything we can to make sure they don't happen again."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.